Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

BYSI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Beyondspring from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyondspring by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 33,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.15. Beyondspring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

