Bezant Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $101,732.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.02738488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

