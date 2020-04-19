B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE:BGS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 3,194,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $449,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

