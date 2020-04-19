Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Cfra reduced their price target on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 1,941,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,005. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

