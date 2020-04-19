Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 1,941,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $14,681,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.