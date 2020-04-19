Binance Coin (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $451.51 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for approximately $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi and AirSwap. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $451.51 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, FCoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

