Binance USD Market Cap Reaches $207.36 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $207.36 million and approximately $51.98 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.04496301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038353 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009665 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 205,994,729 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

