BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of BIO-TECHNE worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.57.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

