BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $277,438.24

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $277,438.24 and $44,348.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033572 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00046991 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,213.03 or 0.99761416 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00062338 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

