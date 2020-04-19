Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 2% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $377,394.40 and approximately $19,927.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034587 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047261 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,250.31 or 1.00466200 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061963 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 226,065,752 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

