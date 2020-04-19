BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $178,632.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.04482749 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

