BitCoen (BEN) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $73,212.73 and $95.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.02380702 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001482 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,156.16 or 0.99692540 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

