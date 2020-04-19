Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $9.78 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $171.26 million and approximately $45.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.78 or 0.00136321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bithumb, Indodax and Bitinka. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00611430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Binance, YoBit, Crex24, Vebitcoin, BitMarket, Upbit, SouthXchange, Bitinka, DSX, Korbit, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Ovis, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Zebpay, BitBay, OKEx, Coinnest, Bitsane, Huobi, BitFlip, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Negocie Coins, TDAX, Indodax, Coinone, Braziliex, Bitlish, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, Exmo, Graviex and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

