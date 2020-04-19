Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $16,623.18 and $30.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.02741125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00225205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.