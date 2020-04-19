Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $197.84 or 0.02750983 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitrue, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00225314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,383,302 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Binance, OKEx, CoinBene, Upbit, DragonEX, WazirX, Coinsuper, Huobi, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Korbit, Indodax, Bittrex, CoinEx, ZB.COM, MBAex, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Bibox, IDAX, Kucoin, Kraken, Bitkub, Coinbit, BigONE, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

