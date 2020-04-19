Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $3.03 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.02525620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.03280818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00597912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00801257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00076865 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00656945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,204,018 coins and its circulating supply is 17,703,059 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, QBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

