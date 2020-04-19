BitGreen Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,850.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $46,850.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.02379686 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,685,023 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen's official website is bitg.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

