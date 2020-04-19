bitJob (STU) Trading 35.5% Higher Over Last Week

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. bitJob has a market cap of $12,645.11 and $5.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, bitJob has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.02760449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225995 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

