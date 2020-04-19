BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $111,638.40 and approximately $344.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.01138019 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00060195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00196832 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,929,875 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

