BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $11,803.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00804023 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

