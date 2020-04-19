BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $6,851,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $13,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,684. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.