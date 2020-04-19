Blacer Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00325161 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00420260 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

