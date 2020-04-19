BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Volume Hits $9,131.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $9,131.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,901,027 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

