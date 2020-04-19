Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.44.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE BX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,720,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

