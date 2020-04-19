Blocknet (BLOCK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,415.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.31 million and $8,415.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00015058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,721,666 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.