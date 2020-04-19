Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,329.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $129,652.95 and approximately $4,329.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02756797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

