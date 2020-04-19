BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $4.34 million and $2,103.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002284 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000434 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,858,806 coins and its circulating supply is 26,315,840 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

