BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.