BMO Capital Markets Lowers Covanta (NYSE:CVA) to Market Perform

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

CVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.