Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.