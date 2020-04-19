Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) vs. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Critical Survey

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bonanza Creek Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.56%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.81%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 21.41% 7.38% 5.76% PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 13.25% 10.16% 3.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 0.93 $67.07 million $3.24 4.35 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $76.59 billion 0.55 $10.15 billion $1.18 5.47

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats Bonanza Creek Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

