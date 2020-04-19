BOOM One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,426.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $22,426.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.02756159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,194,951 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

