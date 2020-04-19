Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,444 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 3.60% of Boot Barn worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

