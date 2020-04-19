Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31,179.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $94,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,452,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE BAH opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.