BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 633,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

BOMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

