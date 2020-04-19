Bounty0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $113,511.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.02798414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

