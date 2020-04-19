Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Brightcove worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brightcove by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Brightcove Inc has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.