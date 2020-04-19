British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,690 ($48.54).

Several research analysts have commented on BATS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,943.50 ($38.72). 5,892,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,864.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,043.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

