Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 849.55 ($11.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVIC. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Britvic to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 722.50 ($9.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 723.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 888.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

