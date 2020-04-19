Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded by Charter Equity to “Outperform”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.88. 3,390,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.11 and its 200-day moving average is $290.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

