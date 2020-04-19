Brokerages Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $9.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.50 and the highest is $9.86. Cable One reported earnings of $7.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $40.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.08 to $44.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $45.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.04 to $49.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $43.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,774.80. 67,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,009.34 and a 12-month high of $1,830.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,525.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,519.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,601 shares of company stock worth $7,214,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cable One by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

