Brokerages Anticipate China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $12.01 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 116,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.