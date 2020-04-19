Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLX. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 2,973,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,855. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $218.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 832,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 906,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

