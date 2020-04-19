Brokerages Anticipate L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Announce $0.34 EPS

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 38,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,092. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

