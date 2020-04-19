Brokerages Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.49. Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HST stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 15,359,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,029,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

