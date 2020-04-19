Brokerages Set $33.00 Target Price for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of InMode by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $2,155,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

