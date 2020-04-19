Brokerages Set $55.25 Price Target for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $55.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.