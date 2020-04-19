Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 3,402,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BG stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,515,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.