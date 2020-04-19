Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & Southern Copper (OTCMKTS:SCCO) Critical Analysis

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Southern Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$7.74 million N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.29 billion 3.21 $1.49 billion $1.92 15.76

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 27.64, indicating that its stock price is 2,664% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -4,053.27% Southern Copper 20.40% 21.84% 9.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bunker Hill Mining and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 2 4 2 0 2.00

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Bunker Hill Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.