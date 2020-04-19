Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.38 ($24.00).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,340 ($30.78) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 1,670.50 ($21.97) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,656.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,941.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,551 ($33.56).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12991.0005978 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.